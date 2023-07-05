International Court

The International Court of Justice, which has its seat in the Hague, is the principal judicial organ of the United Nations. 

 Courtesy International Court of Justice

The Canadian government has sent a case about the Iranian government downing Ukraine International Airlines Flight PS752 to the International Court of Justice (ICJ). 

“Our association has eagerly awaited this milestone and it is an encouragement to family members to witness our persistent pursuit of justice reaching this crucial stage,” said Association of Families of Flight PS752 Victims spokesperson Kourosh Doustshenas in a Wednesday press release. 

BryanLumsden2003
BryanLumsden2003

Yes, I agree than Iran is a 'State sponsor of terrorism'.

Is illegally ordering banks to seize bank accounts of those protesting the outlandishly illegal actions of one's government, an act of 'State sponsored terrorism'?

How about requiring citizens to take a poorly tested, gene therapy shot, if they want to remain employed, exit,from, or return to, their home, like what happened in Canaduh?

How about supposed cops, sans ID, trampling a disabled protester with their horse?

A$$holes who live in glass 'Rideau Cottages' should be careful throwing stones!

Left Coast
Left Coast

But . . . but . . . these are Alexander's Friends . . . he has worked for them making Propaganda movies in the past.

