Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
The Canadian government has sent a case about the Iranian government downing Ukraine International Airlines Flight PS752 to the International Court of Justice (ICJ).
“Our association has eagerly awaited this milestone and it is an encouragement to family members to witness our persistent pursuit of justice reaching this crucial stage,” said Association of Families of Flight PS752 Victims spokesperson Kourosh Doustshenas in a Wednesday press release.
“It is easy to become discouraged by the extensive legal and political processes that we continue to face, however, we are hopeful that the ICJ will facilitate this process for achieving justice that the victims of Flight PS752 deserve.”
Iranian officials said in 2020 its government was behind Flight PS752 being shot down.
“Armed Forces’ internal investigation has concluded that regrettably missiles fired due to human error caused the horrific crash of the Ukrainian plane and death of 176 innocent people,” said Iranian President Hassan Rouhani.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Iran’s admission it blew up the plane with 63 Canadians on board was a good start, but he wanted more answers.
The release said this referral is a significant, long-awaited step towards holding Iran and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) accountable.
Canada, Ukraine, Sweden and the United Kingdom made the referral together after they requested in December that Iran submit to binding arbitration under the Montreal Convention. It declined to respond in the six-month arbitration period, enabling the referral to the ICJ.
The release acknowledged the case will now undergo a review process with the ICJ. If accepted, it said an impartial court and hearing process will be initiated to investigate the downing of the plane.
The Association of Families of Flight PS752 Victims has engaged with the International Civil Aviation Organization and pursued a separate legal avenue for justice through a submission to the International Criminal Court.
“We have explored all the legal pathways available to us to advance this case, and as the highest level of court for international cases, the ICJ is a highly effective pathway forward,” said Association of Families of Flight PS752 Victims Legal Committee Director and Chair Amirali Alavi.
“Our extensive legal work and advocacy to date have been instrumental in achieving this outcome, and we will continue to persevere through this process.”
Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre stood in the House of Commons in October to grill Prime Minister Justin Trudeau over whether the IRGC is a terrorist organization to mark the 1,001th day after the Iranian military shot down Flight PS752.
“Is the IRGC a terrorist group, yes or no?” said Poilievre.
Trudeau responded by saying Iran is a state sponsor of terrorism, and Canada is continuing to hold the IRGC to account, “including by putting sanctions on a number of their top leaders to make sure they can't take safe haven or buy property in Canada.”
Yes, I agree than Iran is a 'State sponsor of terrorism'.
Is illegally ordering banks to seize bank accounts of those protesting the outlandishly illegal actions of one's government, an act of 'State sponsored terrorism'?
How about requiring citizens to take a poorly tested, gene therapy shot, if they want to remain employed, exit,from, or return to, their home, like what happened in Canaduh?
How about supposed cops, sans ID, trampling a disabled protester with their horse?
A$$holes who live in glass 'Rideau Cottages' should be careful throwing stones!
But . . . but . . . these are Alexander's Friends . . . he has worked for them making Propaganda movies in the past.
