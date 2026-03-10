FLIP-FLOP: Carney changes mind again, says Canadians will never fight Iran

TORONTO — Prime Minister Mark Carney told MPs Tuesday that Canada is not involved in the U.S.-Israeli war against Iran and “will never participate in it.”Carney appeared in the House of Commons during Question Period after facing criticism for skipping a parliamentary debate Monday on the conflict that his own government had scheduled.Despite the controversy, the prime minister fielded few questions about the war. Conservative MPs instead pressed him on public safety, inflation and affordability.Bloc Québécois Leader Yves-François Blanchet raised the Iran conflict and criticized Carney for “travelling the globe like Marco Polo,” urging the prime minister to outline his vision for the Middle East.“Canada’s stance is clear. Canada supports the necessity to prevent Iran’s nuclear program and the export of terrorism,” Carney said in French.“Canada is not participating in the United States and Israeli offensive and will never participate in it.”Blanchet later asked whether Carney had reached a common position on Iran with European leaders.Carney responded that he has spoken with several G7 leaders — including U.S. President Donald Trump — and said they are working toward a shared position aimed at de-escalation.“It will take a lot of drifting of the continents to make the United States part of Europe,” Blanchet replied.Carney said he spoke Tuesday with French President Emmanuel Macron. According to a readout from the Prime Minister’s Office, the two leaders discussed ensuring secure access through the Strait of Hormuz and rising global energy prices caused by the conflict.The prime minister also spoke Monday with Qatar’s Emir, Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, his office said.Carney faced heckling from Conservative MPs over his absence Monday. B.C. Conservative MP Frank Caputo shouted: “Thanks for coming out!”Ontario Liberal MP John-Paul Danko fired back at Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre during an exchange over the government’s response to recent synagogue shootings in Canada, telling him to obtain security clearance.“Your MAGA is showing,” Danko yelled.Opposition MPs had criticized Carney a day earlier for skipping a Commons debate on the Iran war. Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand and Defence Minister David McGuinty spoke during the discussion.According to his itinerary, Carney missed the debate because he was attending a community iftar marking the sunset meal that breaks the daily fast during Ramadan.Parliamentary rules prevent MPs from formally raising the absence of another member in the House, but several opposition MPs used Monday’s debate to question why the prime minister had not addressed Parliament directly.“In Quebec and across Canada, people are wondering where the prime minister is,” Conservative MP Gérard Deltell said. “Where is the prime minister in this debate? Where is the prime minister in this arena that we call the House of Commons?”Poilievre attempted to point out Carney’s absence during the debate but was cut off by the Speaker.Carney has faced criticism in recent days over shifting language on the conflict.He initially backed U.S. and Israeli airstrikes aimed at preventing Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon, but later said that support came “with regret,” arguing the strikes did not follow international law.He also drew criticism after declining to rule out Canadian participation in the war when asked about a hypothetical scenario.Bloc House leader Christine Normandin said the prime minister’s absence from Monday's debate fits a pattern she says has emerged during his first year in office.“At best, there is a disinterest in parliamentary work, in answering questions and in accountability,” she said.NDP Leader Don Davies said skipping the debate was unacceptable. Get Outlook for iOS