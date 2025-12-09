Fraser River
Fraser RiverPhoto: Jarryd Jäger, Western Standard
News

Flood watch issued for Fraser Valley as 'series of atmospheric rivers' hit southern BC

Between 70 and 100 mm of rain is expected to fall overnight Tuesday through Wednesday.
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Bc
British Columbia
Chilliwack
Fraser Valley
Flood Watch
Atmospheric Rivers
Ministry of Water, Land and Resource Stewardship
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news