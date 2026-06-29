Flooding forces state of local emergency in Kananaskis Country as visitors told to stay put

CALGARY — Heavy rainfall and localized flooding have prompted officials to declare a State of Local Emergency in the Kananaskis Improvement District, with some visitors being told to remain where they are as crews work to restore safe road access throughout Kananaskis Country.Alberta Forestry and Parks Minister Todd Loewen announced Monday that ongoing flooding has affected roads and several recreation areas, leaving some people temporarily unable to leave the region..“Kananaskis Improvement District and Kananaskis Country have issued a State of Local Emergency due to ongoing rainfall and localized flooding affecting road access and several recreation areas,” Loewen said.Officials said road access remains limited in some parts of Kananaskis Country as emergency crews continue efforts to reopen routes and assist stranded visitors.Those currently unable to leave the area are being asked to remain where they are if it is safe to do so while crews work to establish access.Loewen said temporary shelter is available for anyone requiring a safe and dry place to stay, with accommodations being provided at the William Watson Lodge and the Peter Lougheed Discovery Centre.Visitors are also being urged to postpone non-essential travel to the area until conditions improve.Alberta Parks said reservations affected by the flooding and access restrictions will be automatically cancelled and refunded.Emergency management teams remain active across the region, monitoring infrastructure, supporting campground operations and maintaining road closures where necessary.Premier Danielle Smith said the situation remains fluid as crews respond to the flooding..“Heavy rainfall has caused flooding in parts of Kananaskis Country, and some campers and visitors are currently being asked to remain where they are while crews work to restore safe road access,” Smith wrote on X.“This is an evolving situation.”Smith also urged Albertans to avoid non-essential travel to Kananaskis Country and to monitor official updates from Alberta Parks as conditions continue to change.Authorities have not released information on when all roads are expected to reopen, but officials said response teams will continue working to restore access and assess any damage caused by the flooding.