Floor crosser denounces Alberta independence at Liberal convention

TORONTO — A former Edmonton Conservative MP who crossed the floor to join the Liberals several months ago is warning that renewed discussion around Alberta independence poses a serious threat to national unity.Matt Jeneroux made the remarks during an appearance at a federal Liberal convention, where he addressed delegates on the importance of maintaining a united Canada amid growing regional tensions.“There’s a conversation happening that’s a very serious threat to our country, and something that I will stand against every single day,” Jeneroux said. “We are a united country, and something like Alberta separatism is a scary, scary idea.”Jeneroux’s comments come as independence sentiment in Alberta has resurfaced in some political circles, driven by ongoing disputes with Ottawa over energy policy, equalization payments and federal regulations..Jeneroux did not name specific individuals or organizations but framed the issue as a broader national concern rather than a partisan one. His remarks emphasized the risks he believes separatism would pose to economic stability and national cohesion.The MP, who left the Conservative caucus earlier this year, has faced criticism from some former colleagues since joining the Liberals, with opponents questioning his political alignment. At the convention, however, he positioned himself as a defender of Canadian unity.Liberal delegates at the event responded with applause following his remarks, reflecting the party’s longstanding opposition to regional separatist movements.The issue of Alberta independence has periodically surfaced in Canadian politics, though it has not approached the level of support seen in past Quebec sovereignty movements. Political analysts note that while frustrations in Western Canada remain significant, they are more often expressed through calls for policy reform than outright secession.Jeneroux said he intends to continue speaking out against separatism in his new role, calling for dialogue that keeps the country together rather than divides it.