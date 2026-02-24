Floor crosser Matt Jeneroux included in Mark Carney foreign delegation

Liberal floor crosser Matt Jeneroux will accompany Mark Carney on an upcoming federal trade mission to India, Australia and Japan, according to a government delegation list.Jeneroux, the member of Parliament for Edmonton–Riverbend who recently crossed the floor to the Liberals, is scheduled to participate in meetings in Mumbai and New Delhi before continuing on to Sydney, Canberra and Tokyo. The delegation describes him as a special advisor on economic and security partnerships during the trip.Another recent Liberal floor crosser, Micheal Ma, was previously included on Carney’s separate China trip..The Indo-Pacific mission will include several cabinet ministers and provincial premiers across different segments of the tour.Stops in Mumbai and New Delhi will include Finance and National Revenue Minister François-Philippe Champagne, Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand, Defence Minister David McGuinty and International Trade Minister Maninder Sidhu. Jeneroux will also attend those meetings..New Brunswick Premier Susan Holt is scheduled to participate in Mumbai only, while Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe will attend engagements in both Mumbai and New Delhi.The Australia portion of the trip, with meetings in Sydney and Canberra, will include Champagne, McGuinty and Jeneroux.McGuinty and Jeneroux are listed as the Canadian participants for the Tokyo meetings in Japan.Details of the mission agenda and expected announcements have not yet been publicly released.