News

Floor-crossing Liberal MP Lori Idlout’s company received nearly $600,000 in federal contracts

Nunavut MP Lori Idlout
Nunavut MP Lori IdloutPhoto credit: NDP Canada
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Cdnpoli
Lori Idlout
Bob Zimmer
Avi Lewis
NVision Insight Group Inc.
Canada Northern Economic Development Agency
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news