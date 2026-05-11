Floor-crossing Liberal MP Lori Idlout’s company received nearly $600,000 in federal contracts

Liberal MP Lori Idlout continues to hold a significant ownership stake in a company that has received almost $600,000 in federal contracts since 2021, according to newly released parliamentary records tied to government spending on training programs for federal employees.Blacklock's Reporter says documents tabled Friday through an Inquiry Of Ministry response showed NVision Insight Group Inc., a company owned by Idlout and her husband, received $583,848 in federal payments over the past five years. The records were requested by Conservative MP Bob Zimmer, who asked for the total value of contracts awarded to NVision Insight Group Inc., Nunavut Holdings Inc. and Carvings Nunavut Inc.Idlout, a lawyer from Nunavut, was first elected to Parliament in 2021 under the NDP banner before later crossing the floor to join the Liberal caucus earlier this year.Federal records showed the largest payment came from the Public Prosecution Service, which paid NVision $390,731 for training sessions dealing with “historical relationships, indigenous realities and trauma.” Indigenous Services Canada spent another $50,956 with the firm.Additional contracts included $10,170 from Employment and Social Development Canada for “indigenous awareness training” and $15,583 from Canadian Heritage for staff professional development programs.The Canada Northern Economic Development Agency also paid NVision $76,621 to provide training on Nunavut history and governance, while Women and Gender Equality Canada spent $39,787 for advice regarding “equality seeking organizations” in northern communities.In a 2023 disclosure filed with the federal Ethics Commissioner, Idlout acknowledged her ownership position in the company and stated she instructed staff not to pursue NVision training contracts through her parliamentary office..“I informed my staff not to seek training offered by NVision as I hold a significant ownership interest in this company,” she wrote in the filing, which was required under Commons conflict of interest rules.The company’s management team has included Victor Tootoo, brother of former Liberal cabinet minister Hunter Tootoo. Tootoo resigned from cabinet in 2016 after publicly acknowledging a drinking problem and what he described as an inappropriate relationship with a staff member.Prior to Idlout’s election in 2021, NVision had already secured 17 federal contracts worth more than $508,000 over four years. At the time, Agriculture Canada described the company’s workshops as a “highly specialized training program” and said few organizations possessed comparable experience delivering the material.Idlout crossed the floor to the Liberal caucus on March 11 after appearing at an Ottawa rally supporting former NDP leader Avi Lewis, who introduced her as “the great Lori Idlout.”On March 18, Idlout also reimbursed the House of Commons $1,756 for gifts purchased from her own business, Carvings Nunavut Inc., an Iqaluit gift shop.