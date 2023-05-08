The State of Florida has banned the sale of land to Chinese citizens and restricting property purchases by citizens or entities from ‘countries of concern.’
Florida Governor Ron DeStanis signed the legislation, Senate Bill 264, on Monday, which does not prevent Chinese citizens who are also US citizens or permanent residents from buying land.
"We don't want the CCP (Chinese Communist Party) in the Sunshine State," DeSantis said at a press conference in Brooksville, Florida.
"We want to maintain this as the free state of Florida."
The Republican governor highlighted concerns about the CCP making a "concerted effort to acquire farmland throughout the United States," including in Florida, reports The Blaze News.
"Food security is also national security, and so we don't want the CCP in charge of any food production," added DeSantis.
According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, China owned 352,140 acres of land in 2020, about 1% of total foreign-held acres.
By comparison, Canadian investors owned 12.4 million acres the same year, the most of any foreign country, says Blaze.
‘Countries of concern’ include citizens of Russia, Iran, Syria, North Korea, Cuba and Venezuela being prevented from buying land within 16 km of military bases, airports and power plants.
Concerns were raised at hearings about the bill last month that it was a form of discrimination and would prevent some Chinese nationals from buying homes if they haven't yet become lawful permanent residents.
"Once they pass it, I won’t be able to buy a house here in Florida," H-1B visa holder Zihua Hé said, the Tallahassee Democrat reported.
"It’s a part of my American dream."
Two other bills targetted at reducing China’s influence in Florida were also signed by DeSantis.
“SB 258 blocks access to apps like TikTok on government-issued devices and networks. SB 846 prohibits Florida state universities and colleges from accepting grants from ‘foreign countries of concern’ or participating in partnerships with universities based in such countries unless specific conditions are met,” reports Blaze.
DeSantis said he hopes all states follow Florida's lead.
"We really need to have a unified effort in this country to deter the CCP's ambitions and their influence," he said. "Part of that is asserting our economic sovereignty."
That work got underway last week when Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark. introduced national legislation calling for a full ban on those associated with China from buying land in the US.
"For decades, the Chinese Communist Party has been gobbling up American farmland and real estate," Cotton told Fox News Digital. "At best, this submits American land and resources to China's best interests, not America's. At worst, these purchases serve as outposts for Chinese espionage campaigns against American businesses and military bases."
Previous legislation introduced in the Senate proposed prohibiting the purchase of agricultural land; Cotton's bill goes one step further to ban all real estate purchases, which is to prevent Chinese entities from circumventing the definition of agricultural land to continue buying US land.
Cotton’s Not One More Inch or Acre Act applies to not just individuals or companies associated with the Chinese but also to any Chinese citizen — it does not apply to Chinese citizens who are in the US as refugees or who were granted asylum.
The bill also mandates the sale of all US property owned or influenced by Chinese entities “that the president determines to be a national security risk,” reports Blaze.
"We can't allow Chinese citizens, or anyone affiliated with the CCP, to own one more inch of American soil," said Cotton. "And any American land exploited by current Chinese ownership should be sold."
"There is no doubt that the Chinese Communist Party is our greatest geopolitical and national security threat, and everything they do is as our adversary," Sen. Katie Britt, R-Ala B, who co-sponsored the bill, told Fox News Digital.
"The FBI has said that they open a new counterintelligence case against China about twice per day. From stealing our intellectual property and spying on our children through TikTok, to buying up American farmland near military installations and engaging in unfair trade practices that undercut Alabama steelmakers and shrimpers, we must hold the CCP accountable,” said Britt.
“We accomplish this through strength, not continued weakness.”
All of Canada and the USA must change it's laws on foreign ownership of everything. Houses, Farm land, business etc. Foreign entities control too much already. Also, Investment firms should not be allowed to own personal properties for Investments. WEF lead Hedge funds are just buying up houses and renting them out. This is wrong. Homes are for people to live in, not for Billionaires to make money off of. And why is Bill Gates buying so much farm land? This is wrong too.
If only it wasn't instantly racist to do the same in Canada, there wouldn't be a housing crisis.
