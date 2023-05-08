Ron Desantis

Ron Desantis

The State of Florida has banned the sale of land to Chinese citizens and restricting property purchases by citizens or entities from ‘countries of concern.’

Florida Governor Ron DeStanis signed the legislation, Senate Bill 264, on Monday, which does not prevent Chinese citizens who are also US citizens or permanent residents from buying land.

Tags

Columnist

Myke Thomas is a Columnist for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in Calgary, Alberta. He has worked in television and as a columnist, reporter and editor at the Calgary Sun for 22 years.

Recommended for you

(2) comments

Free Canada
Free Canada

All of Canada and the USA must change it's laws on foreign ownership of everything. Houses, Farm land, business etc. Foreign entities control too much already. Also, Investment firms should not be allowed to own personal properties for Investments. WEF lead Hedge funds are just buying up houses and renting them out. This is wrong. Homes are for people to live in, not for Billionaires to make money off of. And why is Bill Gates buying so much farm land? This is wrong too.

Report Add Reply
dieraci13
dieraci13

If only it wasn't instantly racist to do the same in Canada, there wouldn't be a housing crisis.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.