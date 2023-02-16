The King’s Singers said it has performed at PCC before and entered into the engagement knowing it's a fundamentalist Christian institution. It said its belief is music “can build a common language that allows people with different views and perspectives to come together.”
The statement said it was disappointed not to have been able to share its music and mission in finding harmony with more than 4,000 students from PCC and the wider Pensacola, FL, community. It added it hopes any conversations which follow encourage a greater sense of love, acceptance, and inclusion.
The statement went on to say the King’s Singers North American tour continues this week with four concerts in Canada.
“We look forward to seeing our friends in northern Florida again soon, in a context where we’re celebrated for who we are, as well as for the music we make,” said the King’s Singers.
PCC said it cancelled the concert with the King’s Singers upon learning one of the artists maintained a lifestyle contradicting the Scriptures.
“The highly talented musicians were treated with dignity and respect when informed of the cancellation,” it said.
“The artists stated their understanding and acceptance of the change and were given full remuneration.”
PCC said it is a religious liberal arts institution founded upon and guided by the Bible, as reflected in its Articles of Faith. It said it “cannot knowingly give an implied or direct endorsement of anything that violates the Holy Scripture, the foundation for our sincerely held beliefs.”
This ordeal comes after the Church of England said February 7 it is thinking about scrapping centuries of religious teachings to give God gender-neutral pronouns.
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
