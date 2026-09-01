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Florida couple charged with sexually abusing four children held in semi-truck for six years

Keysha Monique Epps and Tamra Marshon Stewart
Keysha Monique Epps and Tamra Marshon Stewart
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Florida
Child Abuse
Keysha Monique Epps
Tamra Marshon Stewart
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Western Standard
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