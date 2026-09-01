Florida couple charged with sexually abusing four children held in semi-truck for six years

A Florida couple is facing a combined 22 charges after authorities alleged four children were confined to the sleeper cab of a semi-truck for more than six years, where they were sexually abused, beaten, poorly fed and denied schooling and medical care.Keysha Monique Epps, 51, of Atlanta, and Tamra Marshon Stewart, 37, of Jacksonville, were charged in Orange County after an investigation into allegations involving two girls and two boys who travelled in the truck between Atlanta and Miami.Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier announced the latest charges Tuesday, describing the truck as a “rolling prison.”“This case is one of, if not the most horrific that my team has ever had to work on,” Uthmeier said at a news conference.Authorities allege the abuse occurred from January 2020 until April 2026 while Epps, a commercial truck driver, operated routes between Atlanta and Miami with stops across Florida, including Orlando.The children were two five-year-olds, a six-year-old and a nine-year-old when the alleged abuse began, according to authorities. All four lived with Epps and Stewart in the truck's sleeper cab and were forced to share a single bunk.Investigators allege the children received inadequate food, had little access to showers or proper hygiene and were denied schooling and medical treatment.Earlier court records indicated the children had not attended school for approximately five years and were rarely allowed outside the truck, even to use a restroom or exercise. A detective reported they developed an “unnatural gait” from being confined to the cab for prolonged periods.Two children suffered untreated burns that resulted in significant scarring, authorities said..One child described being badly burned by cooked noodles but allegedly receiving no medical treatment despite bleeding from the injury. The burn left a permanent scar, according to court records.Another child was diagnosed with an untreated sexually transmitted infection after leaving Epps and Stewart's custody.Investigators said the two girls reported being sexually abused by Stewart over a period of years.The two boys allegedly witnessed the abuse and were physically attacked when they confronted Stewart or told Epps what was happening.“The evidence makes clear, the girls were sexually abused by Stewart,” Uthmeier said.“The boys watched it, when they would confront Stewart or report it to Epps, they would be physically abused themselves and injured.”Investigators allege Epps knew about the sexual abuse but failed to stop it or report it.Authorities said Stewart, after being advised of her rights, admitted during an interview to three sexual batteries involving one of the girls. One of the alleged offences occurred in Orlando.Stewart is now charged with two counts of sexual battery by a person in familial or custodial authority, two counts of lewd or lascivious molestation of a child younger than 12, two counts of battery of a child by expelling certain fluids or materials, two counts of child neglect without great bodily harm and two counts of child neglect causing permanent disfigurement.Epps faces two counts of sexual battery by a person in familial or custodial authority, two counts of lewd or lascivious molestation of a child younger than 12, two counts of child neglect without great bodily harm, two counts of child neglect causing permanent disfigurement and four counts of failing to report child abuse.The allegations have not been proven in court..Earlier arrest records said all four children slept in a bunk so small they had to lie curled up beside each other.Authorities alleged the truck would occasionally stop at truck stops where the adults could use restrooms or take showers while the children remained locked inside.“They would leave the kids locked in this rolling dungeon,” Uthmeier said.Epps and Stewart were initially arrested in Jacksonville in early August on child neglect charges. Earlier court records listed Epps' bond at $400,012 while Stewart was being held without bond.“These children were trapped in a rolling prison and abused by the adults who were supposed to protect them,” Uthmeier said Tuesday. “Florida has zero tolerance for anyone who preys on children. We will seek the maximum punishment under the law.”Florida Department of Law Enforcement Commissioner Mark Glass said authorities intend to pursue anyone responsible for harming children.“Children are Florida’s future — our greatest hopes and our most sacred responsibility,” said Glass. “The individuals in this case didn’t just break the law; they violated the trust and safety every child deserves.”