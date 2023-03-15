What a drag — no more booze for you!
Florida's Department of Business and Professional Regulation (DBPR) revoked the liquor licence of the Hyatt Regency Hotel in Miami for being the source of liquor sold and served during a Christmas drag performance last December.
The Daily Mail reports the queens performed at the adjacent James L. Knight Center in downtown Miami, but the Hyatt Regency provided the alcohol.
The announcement came from the office of Gov. Ron DeSantis, after DBPR submitted a court filing on Tuesday, seeking punishment for the hotel as the liquor vendor at the Dec. 27 performance of 'A Drag Queen Christmas,' with underage children in the audience.
The filing described the Christmas-themed show as 'sexually charged, lewd, vulgar and indecent' and presented evidence that minors were present, reports The New York Post, adding the filing said performers were “penetrating or rubbing their exposed prosthetic female breasts against the faces or oral cavities of audience members” and sang songs including a titty-ditty called 'Screwdolph the Red-Nippled Reindeer.'”
The filing also pointed out to the court DBPR warned the Hyatt Recency on Dec. 27 that the liquor licence would be in jeopardy if any minors attended the show.
“Sexually explicit drag show performances constitute public nuisances, lewd activity and disorderly conduct when minors are in attendance,” wrote DBPR's secretary Melanie S. Griffin. “To avoid action being taken against your licence, it is your obligation to ensure that minors are prohibited from attending the Drag Fans drag show,” said the warning, delivered in a letter.
“If minors are allowed to attend this drag show, the department will take any and all actions available to ensure that you do not pose a threat to minors in the future.”
An advertisement for the show originally said 'all ages' were welcome and later said the performance was recommended for ages 18 and older, reports The Mail, adding a photograph included in the court filing showed two female attendees, one of whom had her face blurred out as she was purportedly underage.
But, says The Post, the venue went ahead with the performance anyway, letting minors attend if accompanied by an adult.
“Therefore, the department is revoking the venue’s licence for the sale and consumption of alcoholic beverages,” DeSantis’ office said in a statement. “Sexually explicit content is not appropriate to display to children and doing so violates Florida law.”
Performers in the show, including Ru Paul’s Drag Race contestants Nina West and Trinity the Tuck, are said to have romped on stage, “wearing sexually suggestive clothing and prosthetic female genitalia,” according to the filing in court, which also said the drag queens inappropriately interacted with the audience by rubbing the prosthetic breasts on the faces and mouths of audience members.
The performers also were accused of intentionally exposing their rears, “simulating masturbation” and “graphic depictions of childbirth and/or abortion,” said the filing.
Performers acted “sensually” throughout, and several numbers included erotic dancing and “graphics insinuating sexual acts,” reported a Florida Voice reporter who attended the event, while the queens routinely used profanity during spoken portions of the program.
(3) comments
Good on Florida...about time someone stood up to the degenerate drag juggernaut...
All it takes is one politician with a brain and common decency. It's not difficult.
[thumbup]
