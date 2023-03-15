Drag queens

Drag queens

What a drag — no more booze for you!

Florida's Department of Business and Professional Regulation (DBPR) revoked the liquor licence of the Hyatt Regency Hotel in Miami for being the source of liquor sold and served during a Christmas drag performance last December.

Tags

Columnist

Myke Thomas is a Columnist for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in Calgary, Alberta. He has worked in television and as a columnist, reporter and editor at the Calgary Sun for 22 years.

Recommended for you

(3) comments

CalamityMarcy
CalamityMarcy

Good on Florida...about time someone stood up to the degenerate drag juggernaut...

Report Add Reply
guest310
guest310

All it takes is one politician with a brain and common decency. It's not difficult.

Report Add Reply
AB Sovereignty
AB Sovereignty

[thumbup]

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.