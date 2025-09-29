Florida man kills, cooks his pet peacocks to “prove a point”

A 61-year-old man from Florida’s Gulf Coast has been charged with animal cruelty after authorities said he killed, cooked, and ate two of his pet peacocks.Craig Vogt from Hudson, Florida, was arrested last week on a third-degree felony charge, according to an affidavit from the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office.According to the Associated Press, investigators said Vogt — who has an extensive criminal record — admitted to killing the birds after becoming frustrated that his neighbour continued to feed them.In a letter to the neighbour, he allegedly stated that he would kill his two pets “to prove a point” if she did not stop feeding them..MOW WAY OUT: Florida man busted for lawn mower DUI.The affidavit states Vogt confessed to cutting one peacock’s neck “out of spite,” bleeding it and later frying and eating it.While he was being transported to jail, Vogt reportedly told deputies he would kill all of his remaining peacocks upon release to prevent anyone else from taking them.The affidavit did not specify how many birds Vogt owned.The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Associated Press regarding the fate of the remaining animals.Court records show no attorney listed for Vogt as of Monday..Due to a high level of spam content being posted in our comment section below, all comments undergo manual approval by a staff member during regular business hours (Monday - Friday). Your patience is appreciated.