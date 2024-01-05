Florida SG calls for halt on mRNA Vaccines

Simian Virus 40 (SV40) DNA sequence is a " human pathogen ” that “induces cancer,” which Epoch Times reported to be present in the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine after a confirmation from Health Canada on November 1 that the DNA plasmid, which is used to amplify the mRNA technology, is found in the vaccines.

Health Canada claimed at the time the vaccines are still safe because the body breaks it down, however the sequence was linked to cancer after it was discovered in patients who had received the Polio vaccine in the late 1950s.

In 2007, the FDA published “ guidance on regulatory limits for DNA vaccines, ” according to the Florida Health website, outlining “important considerations for vaccines that use novel methods of delivery regarding DNA integration.”

“DNA integration could theoretically impact a human’s oncogenes, the genes which can transform a healthy cell into a cancerous cell,” the FDA wrote in 2007, per Ladapo’s letter to the American health bodies. “DNA integration may result in chromosomal instability” and “affect unintended parts of the body including blood, heart, brain, liver, kidney, bone marrow, ovaries/testes, lung, draining lymph nodes, spleen and the site of administration and subcutis at injection site.”

“The presence of SV40 promoter/enhancer DNA may also pose a unique and heightened risk of DNA integration into human cells,” the FDA found.

The FDA responded to the Surgeon General “providing no evidence that DNA integration assessments have been conducted,” though the FDA itself recommended they be done.

The Surgeon General pointed out the FDA had “recognized unique risks posed by DNA integration, the efficacy of the COVID-19 mRNA vaccine’s lipid nanoparticle delivery system and the presence of DNA fragments in these vaccines,” and therefore “it is essential to human health to assess the risks of contaminant DNA integration into human DNA.”

“Instead, they pointed to genotoxicity studies, which are inadequate assessments for DNA integration risk,” he said in the statement, adding “they obfuscated the difference between the SV40 promoter/enhancer and SV40 proteins, two elements that are distinct.”