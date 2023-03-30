A Florida TikTok star died in a car crash only days after informing followers she had never been involved in an accident.
Kara Santorelli — who had around 50,000 followers at the time of her death — was killed in a crash on Florida’s Hwy. 29 in the early hours of March 17, 2023.
Santorelli was struck head-on by the driver of a Chevrolet sedan who was travelling the wrong way, according to Florida Highway Patrol. Both Santorelli and the sedan driver died at the scene.
Just days prior, the 18-year-old posted a TikTok where she said: “When they try to call me a bad driver but I've never hit a person or an actual car.”
Tributes poured in following the tragedy, with many users commenting “RIP” on the video.
Northview High School — where Santorelli was a student — said in a statement: “We are deeply sorry for the tragic loss of our senior Kara Santorelli. We hold tight to beautiful memories that she had left with us.”
“Her beautiful smile and kind spirit will continue to be in the hearts of her friends and classmates.”
“We also extend our condolences to her family, praying that they find comfort and strength in the midst of their grief.”
Shay Bottomley is a Reporter for the Western Standard based in the Calgary Headquarters. He has a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism from the University of Portsmouth, and has previously covered Windsor and Maidenhead in the UK.
