The compact fluorescent bulb, once touted by cabinet as a climate-friendly energy saver, will be phased out within a year due to mercury pollution. Environmentalists and regulators 20 years ago praised the bulbs as essential in addressing global warming, according to Blacklock's Reporter.
The Department of Environment in a regulatory notice said compact fluorescents will be banned. “Most lamps for general lighting purposes would be prohibited by January 1, 2024,” said the Regulatory Impact Analysis Statement.
The delay will “allow retailers to sell their stock,” wrote staff. One of the largest bulb manufacturers, General Electric, suspended production of compact fluorescents in 2016.
The bulbs contain trace amounts of toxic mercury, five milligrams, about the size of a pencil dot. The environment department said landfilling of bulbs led to unsafe dumping of 300 kilograms of mercury a year.
The department said Canadians should instead use mercury-free, light-emitting diode or LED bulbs. More expensive LEDs would cost consumers nationwide about $35 million a year. “The status quo was not considered to be a viable option as this would not reduce the risk of exposure to toxic mercury compounds to the extent feasible,” said the Analysis Statement.
Canadians buy about 27 million mercury bulbs a year, by official estimate. Those sales ran as high as 85 million a year following mistaken promotion of compact fluorescents as being good for the environment.
Cabinet in 2003 endorsed a Project Porchlight campaign to give away 200,000 compact fluorescents touted as energy savers compared to traditional incandescent Edison bulbs.
“Take action against climate change,” then-Internal Trade Minister Mauril Bélanger said at the time. “Simple things such as replacing a standard bulb with a compact fluorescent bulb will add up to substantial savings.”
Environmentalist David Suzuki also endorsed the Project Porchlight campaign. “We all have a role in protecting the health of our communities and reducing greenhouse gases,” said Suzuki. “Project Porchlight is accomplishing both goals one light bulb at a time.”
The Department of Natural Resources went further with 2014 regulations that banned the sale of 75 and 100 watt Edison bulbs as energy wasters. Regulators at the time downplayed the extent of mercury poisoning from compact fluorescents.
“Old fashioned bulbs are so inefficient there is no point in waiting for them to burn out,” said a Project Porchlight guide for homeowners. “Replace the incandescent with an efficient compact fluorescent bulb and start saving right away.”
“Are compact fluorescent bulbs safe? Yes!” said a Fact Sheet distributed to householders. “They have a minute amount of mercury. If they break they do not pose a health risk.”
The Department of Environment subsequently corrected the claim in a 2014 advisory What To Do If A Fluorescent Lamp Breaks. The bulbs contained enough mercury that homeowners should immediately “remove people and pets from the room” in case of breakage, “ventilate the room for 15 minutes prior to starting clean-up” and “wear disposable gloves.”
“Do not use a vacuum to clean up the initial breakage as it will spread the mercury vapour and dust,” warned the advisory. “Sweep up the broken pieces with two pieces of stiff paper,” “use sticky tape to remove any remaining glass or powder,” “place the broken glass and clean-up materials in a glass container with a tight fitting lid to further minimize the release of mercury vapour,” and “immediately place waste material outside of the building in a protected area away from children.”
Canada in 2017 ratified the Minamata Convention on reduction of mercury poisoning in the environment. The pact is named after a Japanese city where some 10,000 residents were compensated for severe mercury poisoning. Releases by a local Chisso Corp. chemical plant in the 1950s and ’60s resulted in deaths and severe birth defects.
Matthew Horwood is the Parliamentary Bureau Chief of the Western Standard based in the Parliamentary Bureau. He has a degree in journalism from Carleton University and has been a reporter for the Hill Times and the Ottawa Business Journal.
