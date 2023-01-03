Bulb

The compact fluorescent bulb, once touted by cabinet as a climate-friendly energy saver, will be phased out within a year due to mercury pollution. Environmentalists and regulators 20 years ago praised the bulbs as essential in addressing global warming, according to Blacklock's Reporter.

The Department of Environment in a regulatory notice said compact fluorescents will be banned. “Most lamps for general lighting purposes would be prohibited by January 1, 2024,” said the Regulatory Impact Analysis Statement.

