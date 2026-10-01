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Flydubai co-pilot accused of stabbing captain reportedly known as religious extremist

Flight, pilot stabbed, passenger
Flight, pilot stabbed, passengerX screenshot
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Saudi Arabia
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
Israel-bound flight
israel flight from dubai
Israel flight diverted to Saudi Arabia
Israel flight "terror attack"
Flight FZ1073
Flight FZ1073 from Dubai to Tel Aviv
flydubai
fight from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to Israel
Captain Smit Machchhar
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Western Standard
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