Flyer likens independence ideas to white supremacy

A Calgary resident claims to have been given an anti-Alberta independence flyer after refusing to sign the petition to recall Calgary-Fish Creek MLA Myles McDougall. "A WHITE SUPREMACY MOVEMENT IS GROWING IN ALBERTA," reads the flyer's header.Posted on X by Jason Lavinge, the flyer was reportedly handed to the Deer Run resident after a recall McDougall canvasser knocked on their door to solicit petition signatures.It claims the independence movement has plans for a Alberta provincial police force and remigration of immigrants..Though it is not illegal for a group to distribute flyers opposing the Stay Free Alberta independence petition without registering as a TPA with Elections Alberta, so long as the costs stay below $1,000, the flyer makes a number of accusations they label "facts."Included among the "facts" are claims that the Alberta Prosperity Project is orchestrated by American Steve Bannon, and that the UCP adjusted the Citizen Initiative legislation for an independence petition and then readjusted it to block counter-initiatives.The flyer also lists a series of actions an individual can take, including taking the movement seriously, talking with others about the information shared by the APP, and verifying information before sharing it.A QR code on the flyer takes scanners to Alberta Watch, a website dedicated to tracking "which Alberta MLAs are supporting separatist legislation, meeting US interests, and working against Alberta's place in Canada.".The petition to hold a referendum on Alberta independence was submitted by Mitch Sylvestre on Dec. 11, 2025, and his group, Stay Free Alberta, has until May 2 to collect the 177,732 verified signatures needed to force a referendum. Individuals wishing to learn more about Stay Free Alberta and their plans for Alberta independence can find out more on their website or attend one of their town-halls held throughout the province. The application to recall McDougall was submitted by Serenity Shalev on Nov. 14, 2025, and has until Feb. 22 to gather 15,454 verified signatures and trigger a by-election.