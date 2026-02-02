News

Flyer likens independence ideas to white supremacy

A Calgary resident claims she was given anti-Alberta independence materials while being solicited to sign a petition to recall her MLA.
A petition canvasser gathering signatures to recall Myles McDougall, and also spreading information against Alberta independence.
