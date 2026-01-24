FOIPP requests target Charlottetown police over “proactive” hate crime program

Freedom of Information requests have been filed against Charlottetown Police Services (CPS) and the Canadian Race Relations Foundation following the announcement of a new “proactive” approach to hate crime enforcement, raising concerns about the chilling of lawful expression.The Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms confirmed the FOIPP submissions, which seek records explaining CPS’s claim that hate crimes are significantly under-reported, why such under-reporting is a problem, and why boosting hate crime reporting is considered a measure of success.Constitutional lawyer Glenn Blackett said the initiative risks expanding investigations, prosecutions, and convictions, creating a “serious chilling effect on free speech in Charlottetown.” He warned that higher reporting could be misinterpreted as an increase in hate crimes, justifying even more aggressive policing.The information requests cover decision-making, communications, training materials, and due diligence related to education providers involved in the program. CPS has stated it intends to educate both officers and the public on what constitutes hate speech and how to report it, including consulting minority community members on what they consider hateful..Records are also being requested from the Canadian Race Relations Foundation, including correspondence, training materials, and documentation of education sessions delivered to police and the public.The FOIPP requests aim to examine how government-funded programs designed to generate more hate crime reports may lead to more investigations and charges, raising questions about subjectivity and culturally driven interpretations of alleged hateful conduct.The Justice Centre says additional information will be made public once the records have been reviewed.