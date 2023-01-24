Canada Revenue Agency

A Canada Revenue Agency office accused of corrupt practices is committed to full transparency, according to managers that wrote a report to Parliament. MPs have yet to investigate whistleblower complaints senior auditors manipulated sweetheart tax settlements for offshore corporations.

According to Blacklock's Reporter, the Competent Authority Services Division in its Annual Report to the House of Commons made no mention of the allegations. Complaints under the Public Servants Disclosure Protection Act concerned tax settlements called “advance pricing arrangements” for large corporations.

