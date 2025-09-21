News

FOOD FOR THOUGHT: Is Canadian beef overpriced?

Beef prices, cow with money eyes
Beef prices, cow with money eyesPhoto credit: Leah Mushet, WS
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Alberta
Mark Carney
Steak
Alberta Beef
Beef Prices
Dr. Sylvain Charlebois
The Food Professor
Carney
Canadian steak
Canadian beef expensive
Canadian beef industry
Australian beef
Australian beef cheaper in Canada
steak expensive
imported beef
cheap imported beef
overpriced food
overpriced food Canada

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news