Food inflation is so persistent it threatens to reverse gains in the national poverty rate, according to the Department of Social Development. The average 11% annual increase in grocery prices “could impact poverty rates in Canada” for years to come, said a department memo.

“The rising cost of food will be reflected in Canada’s poverty rates,” said the September 27 memo School Food. “As food prices increase, poverty thresholds are likely to follow. This could impact poverty rates in Canada in the coming years.”

Bureau Chief (Parliament Hill)

Matthew Horwood is the Parliamentary Bureau Chief of the Western Standard based in the Parliamentary Bureau. He has a degree in journalism from Carleton University and has been a reporter for the Hill Times and the Ottawa Business Journal.

