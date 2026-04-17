Food Professor dropped by La Presse after questioning media subsidies sparks debate on press independence

A prominent Canadian economist says his long-running newspaper column was abruptly cancelled after he raised concerns about government subsidies to media, prompting fresh debate over editorial independence and self-censorship in publicly funded newsrooms.Sylvain Charlebois, senior director of Dalhousie University’s Agri-Food Analytics Lab, told a House of Commons committee that La Presse ended his column after he publicly questioned whether taxpayer support could influence journalistic coverage.“What is important here is not disagreement,” Charlebois, known as the Food Professor on social media, testified. “Debate is essential in a healthy democracy. But the reaction was surprising.”Charlebois had written for La Presse for 25 years without pay, contributing regular columns as a public service. The Quebec-based outlet confirmed it suspended its collaboration with him following comments he made about media funding.In a statement, La Presse said Charlebois had “publicly attacked the integrity, independence and rigour of journalists” whose work benefits from government programs, adding it could not allow a contributor to undermine public trust in the media.Charlebois told MPs he did not single out La Presse, but instead raised broader concerns about subsidies available across the industry. “I had publicly expressed as a citizen on social media about how public funding for private sector media could potentially influence editorial decisions,” he said..In a February 28 social media post, Charlebois noted that some journalists’ salaries may be partially covered by taxpayers and questioned whether outlets receiving ongoing public funding can remain fully independent.“The question remains: Can a press that relies on substantial, ongoing government subsidies truly remain fully independent?” he wrote.During the committee hearing, Liberal MP Chris Bittle pointed out that Charlebois continues to publish widely in other outlets and asked whether La Presse should have the right to choose its contributors.“They absolutely should,” Charlebois replied. “It’s just the reason they used to dismiss me was troubling.”He also highlighted the scale of public support received by the outlet, stating La Presse reported $9 million in profit while receiving roughly $50 million in tax credits.La Presse transitioned to a non-profit structure in 2018 with a $50 million contribution from Power Corporation and continues to receive government support, though the full extent of subsidies has not been publicly detailed.Supporters of media funding have previously cited La Presse as an example of a sustainable digital news model, pointing to reported profits in recent years. Critics, however, argue those figures do not fully account for taxpayer assistance.