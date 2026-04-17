News

Food Professor dropped by La Presse after questioning media subsidies sparks debate on press independence

Sylvain Charlebois
Sylvain CharleboisScreen grab
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Cdnpoli
Chris Bittle
La Presse
Dr. Sylvain Charlebois
Dalhousie University’s Agri-Food Analytics Lab

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news