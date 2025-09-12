FOOT IN THE DOOR: Young people's entrance into politics

For young people, it can be tough to navigate the political realm or even learn how to get their foot in the door.At the Doing It Right Women's Conference in Calgary on Friday, "Women in Politics Panel" explained how politics is a game of action and getting involved.Hosted by Albert senator-in-waiting Erika Barootes & Cheryl Oates, who share a political podcast together. The panel itself included Amber Ruddy, Vice President at Counsel Public Affairs in Calgary, Sabrina Grover Director of Operations at mddl, a middle housing accelerator in Calgary, and Lindsay Amantea a corporate and commercial real estate lawyer. .Oates, a public affairs advisor and communications specialist, says the best way to get into politics is to start participating. "I get this all the time, like working on women's campaign schools, people always, especially people at college or university.""They ask us, what can I do to apply? How can I get involved? What can I do? "And I'm just pretty honest: just call before you want to work with them and say: 'I want to help' — that is a good way."."Go knock on doors or volunteer for campaigns.""If there's job postings, but that's like the easiest way.""We'll build those relationships over your experience, and that's a great, big start."Grover says one of the best ways is to volunteer, stating, you have to start somewhere: "door knocking and stuff like, there's no job you're too good for.""In politics, like all of us have been campaign managers.""I think that there's this like fantasy that like, oh, I have too much experiences — like, no."."If you don't talk to voters, then you will not know how to do so." "I honestly think the one element of politics there is a hierarchy, but there's also not, and I think that the people who survive the longest are the people who say: 'there's no job too good for me, like I can do anything, and I'll step up, and I'll do anything on whatever given day is asking me,'" Grover says.