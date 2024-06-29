FOR SALE: BC property featured in horror flick; the only thing still scary is the price

The seaside property, located at 15 Brunswick Beach Road in Lions Bay about a 30-minute drive north of Vancouver, was featured in the 1996 movie Fear, starring Mark Wahlberg and Reese Witherspoon and is on the market for close to $20 million, says entertainment website TMZ. “Mark and Reese shot a good portion of their 1996 movie at this Canadian location, but the home is a lot different, and more modern, now,” says TMZ. “One thing that hasn't changed is the incredible scenery around it, the home sits on the shores of the Salish Sea in British Columbia, just outside Vancouver.” “In the drama flick, Mark and Reese's characters are love interests and the home is where she lives with her family,” adds TMZ. “Now, the house seen in the movie was torn down and in 2021 a new pad on the same lot was completed. It's 5,000 square feet with five bedrooms and looks super sleek.” .“The new property was built three years ago and likely looks very different from the home featured in the film Fear,” reports Daily Hive. “The movie grossed around US$20 million at the box office, which is about what the home is listed for now in Canadian dollars.” “The home was listed over two months ago for $19,800,000. This comes after a previous listing in 2023 when it was listed at $30,000,000 before that listing was terminated in 2024 at $23,800,000, according to Zealty.” “The home features five bedrooms and five bathrooms,” continues Daily Hive. “The Re/Max listing calls this a dream home, with over 400-sq.-ft. of private beaches and appearances by ‘surprising wildlife,’” adding, “One of the most stunning features of the property is an outdoor swimming pool.” .The current owner, Robin Rickards, a retired orthopedic surgeon, said he knew nothing about the home’s history as a horror location when he bought the place in 2015 for $4.9 million. He discovered it after a friend of his daughter walked inside and said the place looked familiar, reports the Vancouver Sun. “Rickards and his wife were enamoured with the property, which includes 125 metres of waterfront, with beach access, and west, north and south views. It’s a place where, night after night, they could see “the western sunsets burning” over the ocean,” says the Sun. The couple said they were captivated by the wildlife: stellar sea lions chasing shoals of smelts, bald eagles, pods of dolphins and “humpback whales and orcas so close I can spit on them off the back deck,” said Rickards. .The Rickards planned a renovation, but eventually decided to design and build a completely new house, says the Sun. “They tore down the old structure that terrified ’90s audiences in Fear, retained the original kidney-shaped swimming pool and built the five-bedroom, five-bathroom home with panoramic ocean views.” “In the winter, the sunshine gently heats the home. In the summer, ocean breezes blow through the open windows and sliding doors, and it features solar panels,” said Rickards..According to realtor Clara Hartree, a hesitation point for some luxury buyers might be the size “5,000 square feet is on the smaller side for the price in West Vancouver,” she said, per the Vancouver Sun. “But from the deck on the private peninsula, where the sky is the ceiling, whoever buys the property will have the kind of view that makes them feel like they own the whole world.” “The home is mostly steel and glass, offering breathtaking views of the surrounding beach, sea, islands, mountains and wildlife,” says TMZ. “If ya got the dough, this is BC living at its finest and if ya don't, well, just enjoy the pics. Nothing wrong with daydreaming!”