CALGARY — A clip is going viral as one BC woman claims the BC Conservatives will be "forcing" students to sing O Canada every day — and calls it "indoctrination."The woman, who posted on her TikTok handle, Anita Langley, stated in the clip that the "BC Conservatives are putting their majority mandate to great use — they're going to force all school kids to sing the national anthem every day."Langley is referring to the BC Conservatives' published election platform, promising their BC supporters that they will bring back "singing of O Canada at the beginning of the school day and proudly fly our Canadian and BC flags at every school.""Will this pave the way to the Lord's Prayer?" questioned Langley in reaction.."Can we please do something real? Something of substance?"Langley went on to say that her problem is not fact in with the national anthem, but says "forced singing everyday" is "indoctrination." She says the kids should "be able to stand up and say: 'Hey, I'm not as proud of my country as I should be because they're doing x,y,z.'""Forced nationalism is not ok," Langley stated..She suggests instead saving the singing for assemblies and special occasions in schools.According to the province's current school regulation, O Canada is only meant to be sung at school assemblies.The BC Conservatives also pledged to reverse the NDP's proficiency-based grading system in schools, which used words to describe a student's skill level, and to go back to letter grades.This switch would apply to students in grades four to nine..Jamie Giede, the chair of the Prince George school district parent advisory council, told CBC that this move is supported by some parents, who believe the proficiency system makes it harder to understand how their children are doing in school.Others are not so happy with it, believing it is better for students who are struggling.BC Conservatives have also vowed to repeal SOGI 123, which stands for sexual orientation and gender identity, and is a teaching resource used by BC teachers.According to its website, SOGI "is an inclusive initiative" that "is implemented alongside educators," for "accelerated and sustainable change."The conservatives instead say they will "address bullying directly. We will protect students on an ongoing basis from any harassment based on personal characteristics."