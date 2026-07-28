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Ford billed taxpayers for Orlando flight to LiUNA conference at Disney resort

Premier and labour minister expensed $11,700 for trip to union event that has endorsed PCs and received millions in funding
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Doug Ford
Canadian taxpayers
expense scandal
LiUNA
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Western Standard
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