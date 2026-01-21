Ford calls for boycott of Chinese-made electric vehicles after federal trade deal

TORONTO — Ontario Premier Doug Ford is calling on Canadians to boycott Chinese-made electric vehicles following a federal trade agreement that would allow tens of thousands of the vehicles into Canada each year.

Speaking at a press conference at Queen’s Park in Toronto on Wednesday, Ford urged consumers to support domestic auto manufacturing rather than purchasing imported electric vehicles from China.

“Boycott the Chinese EV vehicles. Support companies that are building vehicles here,” Ford said, describing the position as a “Team Canada approach.”