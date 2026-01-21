Ford calls for boycott of Chinese-made electric vehicles after federal trade deal

TORONTO — Ontario Premier Doug Ford is calling on Canadians to boycott Chinese-made electric vehicles following a federal trade agreement that would allow tens of thousands of the vehicles into Canada each year.
Speaking at a press conference at Queen’s Park in Toronto on Wednesday, Ford urged consumers to support domestic auto manufacturing rather than purchasing imported electric vehicles from China.
“Boycott the Chinese EV vehicles. Support companies that are building vehicles here,” Ford said, describing the position as a “Team Canada approach.”
The comments come in response to a trade deal announced last week by Prime Minister Mark Carney that would allow close to 50,000 Chinese-made electric vehicles annually into the Canadian market. In exchange, Canada would significantly reduce tariffs on Canadian agricultural exports to China.
Ford criticized the agreement, calling it “a terrible deal,” and said it would come at the expense of Ontario’s auto sector and Canadian workers. He said Carney did not consult him prior to announcing the deal, despite Ontario’s central role in Canada’s automotive industry, and noted the two have not spoken since.
“Maybe a few people might buy them, and I discourage anyone from buying a Chinese vehicle,” Ford said. He questioned whether lower prices would come at the cost of job losses for workers employed in Canada’s auto sector.
Ford said he plans to meet with Carney and the other provincial premiers next week to hear more details about the agreement before determining how Ontario will respond.
At the press conference, Ford was joined by representatives from the auto industry, including Unifor National President Lana Payne. Ford said he wants clarity on how the federal government plans to protect Ontario auto workers under the new trade framework.
“I want to find out what is the big auto deal that they have here for Ontario to protect auto workers,” he said.
Ford also rejected the idea of supporting Chinese electric vehicles being manufactured in Canada, arguing that domestic assembly would be meaningless if parts and supply chains remained overseas.
“We want to make sure we produce Canadian cars by Canadians,” Ford said, adding that steel, aluminum, research and development, and vehicle specifications should all be sourced domestically.
The premier has previously referred to Chinese electric vehicles as “spy cars” and warned they could complicate trade negotiations with the United States. Canada imposed a 100 per cent tariff on Chinese-made EVs in 2024, aligning with U.S. policy, before the new trade deal was announced.
Carney has said Canada must adjust to shifting U.S. trade priorities and expand trade relationships elsewhere.
Ford reiterated calls for the federal government to support Ontario’s auto sector by scrapping federal electric vehicle mandates and fees that he says increase vehicle costs.
Ontario Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner criticized Ford’s approach, arguing the province should strengthen its own electric vehicle strategy to protect jobs and grow demand for Ontario-made EVs.
In a statement, Schreiner said Ontario should expand consumer rebates, invest in charging infrastructure, and implement procurement programs for public-sector fleets, noting that electric vehicle sales are rising globally but lagging in Ontario.