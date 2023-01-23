Prime Minister Justin Trudeau with Ontario Premier Doug Ford 5 July 2018

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau with Ontario Premier Doug Ford

 Courtesy Adam Scotti/Office of the Prime Minister

Ontario Premier Doug Ford said the Canadian government should eliminate the carbon tax once and for all. 

“This unfair burden makes your daily commute, heating your home, and even your groceries more expensive,” said Ford in a Sunday email to Ontario Progressive Conservative supporters. 

Tags

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

Recommended for you

(4) comments

Forward Thinking
Forward Thinking

Doug Ford is a Covid War Criminal and belongs in a concentration camp with the rest of the thrives.

Report Add Reply
Drax
Drax

When the tyrants start losing power, they flip sides like the maggots that they are.

Report Add Reply
Free Canada
Free Canada

Wow…. I am shocked that ford said this. I thought he was right in step with the WEF agenda. First Ford supports private health care now Ford supports lower taxation. These are moves in the right direction. Now Ford needs to fight the wokeness in schools and universities.

Report Add Reply
NortherTrumper
NortherTrumper

“This unfair burden makes your daily commute, heating your home, and even your groceries more expensive,”

1. Ontarians are too stupid that they do not realize this is the purpose of the carbon tax, to destroy your life as you know it.

2. Ontario is a welfare state and a have-not province since the mid 2000's and can not offer a gas tax holiday.

Poor and stupid..... a deadly combination which Ontarians will figure out all too soon, LOL

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.