“It has never been more important to get it done and provide Ontarians with real relief,” said Ford.
From July to December 31, the gas tax rate was cut from 14.7 cents per litre to 9 cents per litre. The diesel tax will be reduced from 14.3 cents per litre to 9 cents.
Ford said the gas tax cut will “help deliver relief at the pump and make life a bit more affordable for Ontarians.” He acknowledged the carbon tax is driving up fuel prices, costing households hundreds of dollars per year.
The premier went on to say the Canadian government is “passing on these unnecessary costs to hardworking Ontarians just trying to get to work and feed their families.” He added enough is enough.
“Now more than ever, the carbon tax must end,” he said.
Inflation in Canada was at 6.8% on a year-over-year basis in November, down from a 6.9% gain in October, according to December 21 data from Statistics Canada.
Excluding food and energy, prices rose 5.4% on a yearly basis in November, following a 5.3% gain in October. Slower price growth for gas and furniture was offset by higher costs for mortgage interest and rent.
Gas prices fell 3.6% in November on a monthly basis following a 9.2% increase in October, which was driven by price declines in Western Canada. The reopening of refineries in the United States contributed to lower prices in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, and Manitoba.
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
(4) comments
Doug Ford is a Covid War Criminal and belongs in a concentration camp with the rest of the thrives.
When the tyrants start losing power, they flip sides like the maggots that they are.
Wow…. I am shocked that ford said this. I thought he was right in step with the WEF agenda. First Ford supports private health care now Ford supports lower taxation. These are moves in the right direction. Now Ford needs to fight the wokeness in schools and universities.
“This unfair burden makes your daily commute, heating your home, and even your groceries more expensive,”
1. Ontarians are too stupid that they do not realize this is the purpose of the carbon tax, to destroy your life as you know it.
2. Ontario is a welfare state and a have-not province since the mid 2000's and can not offer a gas tax holiday.
Poor and stupid..... a deadly combination which Ontarians will figure out all too soon, LOL
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.