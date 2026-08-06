Ford calls three Ontario byelections for Sept. 3

TORONTO — Premier Doug Ford has called provincial byelections in three ridings, with voting day set for September 3.A writ was issued Wednesday for Scarborough Southwest, York—Simcoe and Hamilton East—Stoney Creek.The Scarborough Southwest seat has been vacant since February, when NDP MPP Doly Begum resigned to run federally for the Liberals and won the seat.York—Simcoe became vacant after Progressive Conservative cabinet minister Caroline Mulroney stepped down in June. Hamilton East—Stoney Creek opened after PC Sport Minister Neil Lumsden retired effective August 4.The contests come as Ford’s Progressive Conservatives face their first electoral test since recent controversies, including MPP hotel expenses..In Scarborough Southwest, the NDP are running housing advocate Fatima Shaban. The Liberals nominated Ahsanul Hafiz, a Domino’s Pizza franchise owner who narrowly defeated former MP Nate Erskine-Smith for the nomination. The Progressive Conservatives are fielding family physician Dr. Noor Tarun, who operates multiple clinics in the GTA. The Greens have nominated Mark Bekkering.In Hamilton East—Stoney Creek, the PCs are running Hamilton city councillor Jeff Beattie. The NDP have nominated former Hamilton Mountain MPP Monique Taylor. Liberals are fielding Heino Doessing and the Greens Pascale Marchand. Both Doessing and Marchand ran against Lumsden in the last general election.In York—Simcoe, the PCs have selected East Gwillimbury town councillor and small business owner Susan Lahey. Liberals are running York Region and Georgina councillor Naomi Davison. The NDP nominated education worker Bobby Nikmard, and the Greens put forward Matt Pearce.Candidates have until 2 p.m. on August 20 to register.