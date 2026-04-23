Ford criticized for remarks about former media member Liberal MPP

TORONTO — Ontario Premier Doug Ford is facing criticism after telling the legislature that Liberal MPP Stephanie Smyth was elected only because broadcaster CP24 “didn’t want her anymore.”The remarks were made during a heated exchange at Queen’s Park, where opposition members pressed Ford on transparency and access to his cellphone records. In response, Ford dismissed Smyth’s criticism and referenced her previous career as a journalist.“CP24 didn’t want her anymore. Bottom line, simple. That’s why she’s down here,” Ford said in the legislature. He also accused Smyth of promoting Liberal and NDP agendas during her time in media.Smyth, who was elected as a Liberal member of provincial parliament, later addressed the comments, saying they initially “stung” but shifted focus back to the issue she had raised in question period.“I don’t want to make this about me,” Smyth said. “I want to make this about this premier sidestepping accountability.”.She said she had repeatedly asked Ford about his cellphone records, questioning what he might be withholding. According to Smyth, the premier did not directly answer those questions, instead pivoting to other topics.“If the premier has nothing to hide, why does he work so hard to hide?” she said..Smyth added that she has tabled an opposition day motion scheduled for May 4 that will focus on freedom-of-information legislation and government transparency.The exchange prompted disorder in the chamber, with members talking over one another following the premier’s remarks.Ford has not provided further clarification on his comments outside the legislature. His office has also not directly responded to the opposition’s calls for the release of his cellphone records.The incident highlights ongoing tensions at Queen’s Park over government accountability, as opposition parties continue to press the Progressive Conservative government for greater transparency.