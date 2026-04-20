Ford defends jet purchase but reaffirms immediate sale

TORONTO — Ontario Premier Doug Ford says he has ordered the immediate sale of a government-purchased private jet after public backlash, acknowledging Monday that he “heard loud and clear” the timing was wrong.Ford told reporters at a news conference in Ottawa that he directed provincial staff to contact Bombardier to sell the aircraft at the same price the government paid.“I heard loud and clear from the people that this was not the time to purchase a plane,” Ford said. “Sell it immediately, and at the same cost we took possession last week.”.The premier’s office confirmed Friday the province had purchased a used 2016 Bombardier Challenger 650 jet for $28.9 million. At the time, officials said the aircraft would help Ford travel more efficiently across Ontario and to the United States to promote provincial interests.The decision drew swift criticism from opposition parties and the public, prompting the government to reverse course by Sunday.Ford defended the original rationale for the purchase, noting that federal ministers and other premiers regularly use private aircraft.“No scrutiny. But when I do it, I guess there’s a double standard,” he said.He added that the aircraft was intended for broader government use.“It’s a multi-ministerial plane for the province, not my personal plane,” Ford said.Ford also said he faces intense public oversight, describing himself as “the most scrutinized person in Canada,” and noted he “hasn’t made an expense report for eight years.”.Opposition parties continued to press the government in the legislature Monday, raising concerns about potential financial losses tied to the purchase and resale.Ontario NDP Leader Marit Stiles called on Ford to personally repay any costs incurred.“The people of this province are outraged and rightfully so,” Stiles said during Question Period, adding that a reversal would not end scrutiny over the decision.She also questioned government spending priorities, contrasting the jet purchase with affordability pressures facing Ontarians.Ford was not present in the legislature, leaving Government House Leader Steve Clark and Finance Minister Peter Bethlenfalvy to respond on behalf of the government.Clark acknowledged the decision but framed the reversal as responsive leadership.“No government is perfect,” Clark said. “It shows leadership when our premier recognizes that a decision needs to be changed, and he changes it.”Bethlenfalvy, meanwhile, criticized the opposition for not supporting elements of the government’s latest budget, including a small business tax credit.Interim Ontario Liberal Leader John Fraser also criticized the government’s handling of the issue, questioning both the decision-making process and broader priorities.“If the premier was really listening … he would know that families are struggling to purchase groceries and gas,” Fraser said, adding that the jet purchase reflected a disconnect from the financial pressures facing Ontarians.Fraser suggested the reversal followed public backlash rather than proactive judgment.“He got caught, and now he’s saying, ‘I’m listening,’” Fraser said.He also raised concerns about additional costs associated with the aircraft, including staffing and maintenance.“What other costs are involved in this? Did they hire pilots? How much are the hangar costs?” Fraser asked.Fraser further questioned whether a dedicated government jet was necessary, arguing that alternatives such as commercial travel or charter flights could be more cost-effective.The government has not yet provided details on potential financial penalties or losses tied to the sale of the aircraft.