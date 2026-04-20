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Ford defends jet purchase but reaffirms immediate sale

He also said he is the "most scrutinized person in Canada"
Doug Ford speaking in Ottawa
Doug Ford speaking in OttawaScreenshot:CPAC
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Ontario
Ontario Politics
Doug Ford
Bombardier
Private jet
Ford Jet
Doug Ford Jet

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