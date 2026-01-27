Ford denies role in ICE armoured vehicle sales, says trade oversight is federal

TORONTO — Ontario Premier Doug Ford rejected suggestions his government had any role in the sale of armoured vehicles to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), saying the province does not direct private companies’ export decisions and describing claims to the contrary as “social media” speculation.Ford was responding to a reporter’s question during a Brantford press conference announcing a manufacturing expansion by Massilly North America, where he was asked about reports linking Ontario-made armoured vehicles to ICE procurement.“I’m going to correct this story once and for all,” Ford said. “I don’t direct companies to go sell military vehicles down south or around the world.”.Ford said his government was not involved in the purchase or sale of the vehicles and that export and border controls fall under federal jurisdiction.“We did not buy these vehicles. I didn’t know about these vehicles,” he said. “Nor should I. We don’t have anything to do with what crosses the border.”The premier compared the situation to private manufacturing exports in other industries, arguing it would be unreasonable for the province to track every international sale.“It’s very similar if Massilly sold cans somewhere — ABC — I don’t know that, and nor should I,” Ford said..Ford added that responsibility for trade oversight rests with Ottawa, not Queen’s Park.“If you want to talk to the federal government, that controls the borders, that controls trade,” he said. “I don’t know where this came from.”He dismissed circulating claims as unreliable, adding, “It’s like it’s on social media. And we all know that everything on social media is 100 per cent accurate.”.While denying any role in the exports, Ford said he believes governments should prioritize domestic procurement, particularly for military and security equipment.“What I believe in is the federal government should be buying military vehicles built here — built in Mississauga, built in London — to make sure that we buy them here for our military,” he said.The exchange comes as Ontario continues to promote itself as a manufacturing and investment hub, frequently highlighting provincial support programs, international outreach, and relationships with multinational firms. During the same press conference, Ford emphasized his government’s role in attracting global manufacturers and encouraging companies to expand operations in Ontario..Ford did not address whether Ontario’s investment promotion agencies or economic development programs conduct due diligence related to end users when supporting companies that manufacture security or military-adjacent equipment.He also did not say whether the province has guidelines governing ethical considerations tied to exports by firms that receive provincial funding or other forms of support.The premier maintained that his government’s focus remains on job creation and domestic production, particularly as Ontario positions itself against economic uncertainty and potential U.S. trade disruptions.“Our number one job is to protect the people of Ontario,” Ford said later in the press conference. “That’s exactly what we’re going to do.”No further details were provided on whether the province has reviewed its relationships with manufacturers whose products are sold to foreign law enforcement or military agencies.