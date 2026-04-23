Ford government budget bill set for final vote after night sitting

TORONTO — Ontario’s omnibus budget bill is expected to face a final vote at Queen’s Park on Thursday after a late-night legislative sitting did not complete the process the previous evening.The legislation, introduced by Premier Doug Ford’s Progressive Conservative government, combines a range of fiscal measures and policy changes, including amendments to the province’s freedom-of-information (FOI) framework.Debate on the bill concluded Wednesday night, with a deferred vote anticipated following Question Period Thursday. The government moved to accelerate passage by bypassing the committee stage, where legislation is typically reviewed in detail and opened to public input and proposed amendments.If passed, the bill would consolidate Ontario’s conservation authorities, enable redevelopment of land near Toronto’s Rogers Centre, cap resale ticket prices, introduce a one-year harmonized sales tax rebate for new homes and amend freedom-of-information laws.The proposed FOI changes would apply retroactively and limit public access to certain records held by the premier’s office and cabinet. The government has said the amendments are intended to clarify what records fall within the scope of disclosure..The bill passed second reading with 66 votes in favour and 37 opposed. The Progressive Conservatives hold a majority in the legislature, with 79 of 124 seats following the most recent provincial election.Under standard legislative procedure, bills proceed to committee review between second and third readings. In this case, the government opted to move directly to a final vote, shortening the timeline for legislative scrutiny.The budget projects a deficit of $13.8 billion and outlines continued spending on infrastructure and public services. Ontario’s total debt is projected to reach $485 billion in the 2026–27 fiscal year, up from $337 billion when the current government first took office. Debt servicing costs are estimated at $17.2 billion, exceeding planned spending on post-secondary education.Government officials have said infrastructure investments contained in the budget are intended to support long-term economic growth and provide lasting public assets.