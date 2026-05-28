Ford government launches proposed 10-year defence industry plan

TORONTO — Premier Doug Ford and Economic Development Minister Vic Fedeli unveiled Ontario’s proposed Defence Industrial Strategy framework Thursday morning at CANSEC, Canada’s largest defence and security trade show.Speaking at approximately 10:30 a.m. in Ottawa, Ford said the province is seeking to position Ontario as a key supplier within allied defence and security supply chains as Canada and its NATO partners increase military spending in response to global instability.The proposed strategy outlines a 10-year plan focused on expanding Ontario’s defence manufacturing sector, supporting advanced technology development and strengthening domestic supply chains tied to defence production.“As Canada and our allies respond to increasing global uncertainty by making record investments in defence and security, Ontario has the world-class workers, manufacturers and critical resources to help protect ourselves and our allies,” Ford said during the announcement..The framework identifies four priority areas: strengthening Ontario’s industrial base, developing emerging defence technologies, expanding export opportunities and building integrated supply chains supported by critical minerals and advanced manufacturing.According to the province, Ontario is home to more than 300 defence-related firms employing over 13,000 workers directly. The government projects the strategy could help create up to 43,000 jobs by 2035 and contribute an estimated $6 billion to the provincial economy.Fedeli said the province intends to leverage Ontario’s manufacturing capacity, skilled workforce and mineral resources to attract new investment and secure larger defence contracts.The strategy also emphasizes “dual-use” technologies, including artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, quantum computing and advanced manufacturing applications with both civilian and military uses.The province cited increased global defence spending and Canada’s commitments under NATO as factors driving the initiative. Ontario officials also referenced Canada’s participation in the European Union’s Security Action for Europe initiative, which could allow Canadian firms to bid on large-scale European defence projects.The framework released Thursday is not the final strategy. Provincial officials said consultations with municipalities, industry representatives, post-secondary institutions and other stakeholders will continue over the coming months before the full Ontario Defence Industrial Strategy is released later this year.CANSEC is hosted annually by the Canadian Association of Defence and Security Industries and brings together defence contractors, military officials and government representatives from Canada and allied countries.