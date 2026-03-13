Ford government seeks injunction to halt Al Quds Day rally in Toronto

TORONTO — Ontario Premier Doug Ford says his government is seeking a court injunction to prevent an Al Quds Day demonstration scheduled to take place in Toronto, calling the annual event a platform for hatred and antisemitism.In a video statement Friday, Ford said recent incidents of violence and intimidation targeting Jewish communities in Canada have heightened concerns about public safety and the tone of demonstrations tied to the international event.“Over the last few weeks, I’ve been disgusted and appalled by the open hatred and violence taking place in our country,” Ford said. “We’ve seen synagogues and consulates shot at. We’ve seen entire communities targeted and intimidated.”The premier said he has directed Ontario Attorney General Doug Downey to pursue an injunction aimed at stopping the Al Quds Day rally planned in Toronto.Al Quds Day is an annual pro-Palestinian demonstration held in cities around the world. The event is intended to express opposition to Israel’s control over Jerusalem, but critics have long argued that rallies associated with it have featured inflammatory rhetoric and displays supporting extremist groups.Ford described the planned demonstration as “nothing more than a breeding ground for hate and antisemitism,” adding that it “glorifies violence” and “celebrates terrorism.” He said the province has a responsibility to act if an event promotes hatred or incites violence.“That’s why today I’ve instructed my attorney general to pursue an injunction that would stop this hateful demonstration,” Ford said..The premier also referenced a shooting incident in Michigan targeting Jewish worshippers, saying recent events underline the need to address rising antisemitism.“If we don’t act now, if we don’t act decisively, the hatred won’t stop,” he said.Ford emphasized that he supports freedom of expression but argued that the right does not extend to inciting violence.“I believe deeply in our fundamental freedom of speech,” he said. “But nobody in this province has the right to incite violence, and no one has a free license to hate.”The injunction request would ultimately be decided by the courts. Even if the rally proceeds, Ford said he expects police to intervene if demonstrations cross legal boundaries related to hate speech, violence, or the promotion of terrorist organizations.Ontario officials have not yet indicated when the court application will be heard. Organizers of the Toronto Al Quds Day rally have not publicly responded to the province’s move.