TORONTO — The province tabled the Protect Ontario Families and Communities Act, 2026, on Monday. Under the bill, every children's aid society board would need at least one member with financial expertise. Societies would also need ministry approval before they buy property or sign leases.A provincial review released the same day found that nearly two-thirds of children's aid societies are in some form of financial distress, even as the number of children in care has fallen by more than 20% over the past decade. Boarding costs for children and youth in out-of-home placements rose 50% in four years. The report attributes the sector's growing deficits mainly to staffing and placement cost pressures rather than simple mismanagement. Minister Michael Parsa said accompanying regulatory changes will increase financial oversight, including more visits for kinship placements and clearer rules for reporting serious occurrences.The bill also creates a new statutory tort for victims of intimate image abuse. Victims would be able to seek court orders requiring the deletion of images, their removal from online platforms, and compensation. The remedy covers deepfakes and AI-generated images and includes a fast-track process for removal applications. The OSAP-related measures in the bill would make private career colleges liable for funds linked to fraud or major non-compliance, cap OSAP-funded enrolment growth, end eligibility for predominantly online programs, require physical campuses, restrict relationships with third-party recruiters and immigration firms, and create new fines under the Ontario Career Colleges Act.Premier Doug Ford blamed "criminals" for the pause in student-aid payments and said he "can't wait" to see the alleged abusers go to jail.