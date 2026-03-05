Ford government takes over Peel public and York Catholic school boards

The Ontario government has appointed supervisors to take over operations at the Peel District School Board and the York Catholic District School Board.In a move announced by the government, Heather Watt has been appointed as supervisor at the Peel District School Board (PDSB), while Ms. Carrie Kormos will serve as supervisor at the York Catholic District School Board (YCDSB).Supervisors are appointed by the province to oversee the governance and administration of school boards when the government determines additional oversight is required.Watt is a management consultant with more than 20 years of experience in public and private sector leadership. According to the announcement, she has worked in crisis consulting and senior strategy roles across multiple sectors, including government, life sciences, health insurance, pharmacy, consumer products, industrials and private equity.Kormos brings more than 30 years of experience advising executive teams and boards in Canada’s government, gaming, hospitality and tourism sectors.She has previously advised ministers and premiers and served as chief marketing and communications officer at one of Canada’s largest hospitality companies. Kormos currently serves as a director for Invest Ontario and the Canadian Gaming Association.The appointments follow a series of controversies and governance concerns that have drawn increased scrutiny toward both boards over the past several years.The Peel District School Board has faced multiple disputes, including backlash over a proposed “equity-based weeding” process that sought to remove thousands of library books published before 2008 because they were considered outdated or insufficiently inclusive. Critics argued the policy amounted to censorship and book banning, while provincial officials later ordered the board to halt the initiative..The board has also dealt with cybersecurity concerns after notifying families about a 2025 cyber incident involving the PowerSchool student information system, which stores student data. The incident raised questions among parents about student privacy and data protection.In addition, the board has faced long-running human rights complaints alleging racial discrimination in hiring and promotions. One complaint resulted in a major report recommending structural changes to hiring practices and increased transparency.The York Catholic District School Board has also faced scrutiny over governance and spending issues. In 2025, documents revealed the board spent about $208,000 in taxpayer funds on legal disputes between trustees, drawing criticism from teachers and community members who argued the money should have been directed toward classrooms..The board was also the subject of public controversy after a school bus driver wearing a “Lolita” schoolgirl outfit while transporting children appeared in a viral video. The driver, who worked for a third-party transportation company, was dismissed following the incident after concerns were raised by parents and community members about the appropriateness of the conduct.Ontario’s Ministry of Education has cited financial sustainability and governance concerns as reasons for placing both boards under supervision, a move that effectively transfers decision-making authority from elected trustees to provincially appointed supervisors.Supporters of the intervention say it is necessary to restore effective management and accountability. Critics, however, argue the move undermines the authority of democratically elected school board trustees.