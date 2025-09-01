Ford government tears down barriers for regulated professions

The Ontario government says it’s making it easier for Canadians to work in the province by tearing down interprovincial red tape that has kept thousands of qualified workers stuck on the sidelines.Starting Jan. 1, 2026, certified professionals such as architects, engineers, geoscientists, land surveyors, electricians and more will be able to start work in Ontario within ten days of having their credentials confirmed. Right now, many are forced to wait months — sometimes half a year — before regulators clear them to take a job.“This is about creating opportunities for workers and businesses by tearing down barriers,” Labour Minister David Piccini said in an official news release. “We’re building a stronger province and country with these historic measures.”The new “As of Right” rules will apply across more than 50 regulatory authorities and 300 certifications, covering a wide range of in-demand professions.Roughly 20% of all occupations in Canada are regulated, meaning the new rules could affect a significant slice of the labour market. In 2023, about 3,000 labour mobility applications were processed under the existing system, which is governed by the Fair Access to Regulated Professions and Compulsory Trades Act.Premier Doug Ford's government argues the overhaul will help employers fill gaps faster, boost productivity and keep Canadian talent at home instead of losing workers to the US. Finance Minister Peter Bethlenfalvy said the change is also about protecting the province from outside pressures.“By cutting red tape and breaking down barriers between the provinces and territories, our government continues to protect Ontario from the economic uncertainty caused by US tariffs,” he said..Doug Ford to call snap Ontario election amid Trump tariff fears.Ontario has already signed ten agreements with provinces and territories to ease worker mobility both ways.Economic Development Minister Vic Fedeli said those deals, combined with the new rules, will eliminate costly delays for professionals.“By cutting red tape and eliminating costly delays, we’re unlocking new markets and opportunities for workers and businesses,” said Fedeli.“This strengthens Ontario’s economy and ensures the province remains competitive for investment and growth.”Industry groups were quick to endorse the changes.Christopher van Dop, president of the Ontario Association of Certified Engineering Technicians and Technologists, said eliminating internal barriers is “critical to ensuring we can achieve Ontario’s infrastructure and economic development objectives.”Meanwhile, Professional Engineers Ontario CEO Jennifer Quaglietta said the move ensures Ontario makes the best use of the engineering talent already available. “These efforts will help to build Canada, including much-needed projects here in Ontario,” she said.The reforms stem from the Protect Ontario through Free Trade within Canada Act — part of Premier Ford’s push to position Ontario as the leader in breaking down interprovincial trade and labour barriers.