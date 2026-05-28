Ford government votes down law aimed at sexual assault case oversight

TORONTO — Ontario’s Progressive Conservative government voted down Lydia’s Law on Wednesday, rejecting opposition legislation aimed at increasing oversight and support for survivors of sexual assault.The private member’s bill, introduced by Catherine Fife, would have required Ontario’s Attorney General to track stayed or dismissed sexual assault cases, report on implementation of recommendations from the Auditor General’s 2019 report on sexual assault case handling, and ensure survivors were informed about legal and counselling supports.The legislation was defeated after debate at Queen’s Park, drawing criticism from both the Ontario NDP and Ontario Liberals.Speaking to reporters after the vote, Marit Stiles called the government’s decision “shameful” and accused the PCs of failing survivors of sexual violence.“I think it is outrageous that this isn’t a government that talks about being tough on crime, tough on crime until it’s a sexual assault survivor, until it’s women, and they voted against that bill today,” Stiles said..Fife said 1,639 sexual assault cases in Ontario were stayed or dismissed last year and argued Lydia’s Law would have forced the government to examine why survivors were not receiving justice.She also referenced the “Sloka case” in Waterloo Region, describing it as the region’s largest sexual assault investigation and saying the bill would have required the Attorney General to examine why it took years for the matter to proceed through the courts.During the scrum, Fife became visibly emotional while discussing “Lydia,” the survivor for whom the proposed legislation was named, saying she had attended the debate and witnessed the government vote the bill down.“Lydia was here yesterday, and she saw the government turn their backs on women across Ontario, and she was devastated,” Fife said.Fife said the legislation was based on recommendations from Ontario’s 2019 Auditor General report, which called for better tracking and oversight of sexual assault cases.“That’s what Lydia’s law actioned,” she said. “The Auditor General said the Attorney General needs to look at those cases, needs to look at the stats, needs to track how many cases are being thrown out.”John Fraser said the Liberals supported the legislation because of what he described as its underlying principle.“The principle is we need a justice system that responds to victims of sexual violence,” Fraser said. “It is clear that’s not happening.”Fraser said the government could have supported the bill at committee stage and amended it later if it believed changes were necessary. He argued rejecting the legislation outright sent the wrong message to survivors.“The government did today was wrong,” he said.During debate on the bill, Progressive Conservative MPP Monica Ciriello said the legislation did not go far enough and required additional consultation, according to opposition members present at the debate.As of Thursday, the Ford government had not announced plans to introduce similar legislation of its own.