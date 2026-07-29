News

Ford minister accuses Ottawa of caving to ‘fringe group’ on Billy Bishop as province rethinks high-speed rail support

Ontario refuses to return expropriated land and signals potential fallout for Alto project after Carney government blocks jet expansion
The cancelling of the Billy Bishop extension could affect the Alto project
The cancelling of the Billy Bishop extension could affect the Alto projectCBC on youtube
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Ontario
Doug Ford
Prabmeet Sarkaria
Federal
Provincial
Billy Bishop
Alto
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news