News

Ford names formal Liberal leader among eight hand-picked regional chairs

Appointments under new law give provincially selected leaders strong-chair powers over budgets and staff in key growth areas.
Vaughan Mayor Steven Del Duca was one of the appointed regional chairs
Vaughan Mayor Steven Del Duca was one of the appointed regional chairsIllustration
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Ontario
Doug Ford
Municipal Politics
Ontario taxpayers
Regional Governance