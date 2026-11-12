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Ford, Ottawa and Unifor to meet Stellantis over Brampton plant sale

High-stakes talks follow the sale of an idled assembly plant that received taxpayer funds and left more than 2,000 workers on layoff.
Doug Ford, Melanie Joly, and Lana Payne of Unifor discussing the sale
Doug Ford, Melanie Joly, and Lana Payne of Unifor discussing the saleIllustration
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Doug Ford
Taxpayers
Unifor
Melanie Joly