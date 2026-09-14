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Ford pitches 15 Ontario projects as Carney opens $1-trillion summit

Four Seasons gathering starts as 50% US metal duties land tomorrow and protesters march to the gala
Mark Carney opened Canada Investment Summit at the Royal Ontario Museum on Sunday
Mark Carney opened Canada Investment Summit at the Royal Ontario Museum on SundayCBC
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Ontario
Doug Ford
Toronto
Mark Carney
Canada Investment Summit
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Western Standard
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