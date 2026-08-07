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Ford presses Carney to extend fuel tax suspension or scrap it permanently

Ontario premier cites cost-of-living pressures, U.S. tariff threats and calls for Ottawa to match province’s permanent cut
Doug Ford has written a letter to Prime Minister Mark Carney to extend the federal suspension of the gas tax
Doug Ford has written a letter to Prime Minister Mark Carney to extend the federal suspension of the gas taxComposition made from CBC image of Doug Ford
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Ontario
Doug Ford
Fuel Tax
Mark Carney
Gas Tax Relief
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