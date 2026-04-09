Ford promotes rail revival and Northern Ontario investments

TORONTO — Ontario Premier Doug Ford promoted the return of passenger rail service in northeastern Ontario during a press conference in North Bay, highlighting infrastructure investments and economic priorities while responding to questions on environmental policy, transit planning and intergovernmental relations.
The event focused on the planned return of the Northlander train service, which has been out of operation for more than a decade. Provincial officials said the project has reached several milestones, including more than $100 million in rail corridor upgrades, station renovations and ongoing construction at multiple sites.
Ford said the government is working to strengthen transportation links across northern communities as part of a broader strategy to support economic growth and mobility.
“We’re bringing back the Northlander for the first time in 14 years,” Ford said, adding the service is undergoing testing and is expected to launch once safety and operational requirements are met.
Officials said three train sets will be used for the service, with testing currently underway along the full corridor between Timmins, Cochrane and Toronto. A firm launch date has not yet been announced.
The province also pointed to related investments, including the acquisition of more than 200 kilometres of track and upgrades aimed at improving both passenger and freight rail reliability.
Local representatives said the restored service is intended to improve access to transportation for northern residents, including travel for medical appointments, education and employment.
During the press conference, Ford also addressed broader economic concerns, including the impact of U.S. tariffs, and outlined provincial measures such as tax reductions, infrastructure spending and efforts to attract investment.
He said Ontario is working to build a “resilient and self-reliant economy,” citing recent investments and partnerships, including discussions with U.S. stakeholders.
Ford also defended the government’s approach to environmental policy when asked about proposed changes to species protection rules. He said the province would continue to protect the environment while proceeding with infrastructure projects.
“We’re going to respect the environment at all costs, but we aren’t going to stop major projects,” he said.
On transit planning, officials responded to concerns about scheduling, particularly in northern communities. Ontario Northland CEO Chad Evans said schedules were developed based on public consultations, which indicated a preference for arrival times that allow same-day access to services in southern Ontario.
Questions were also raised about ticket pricing. Officials said fares are expected to be set at roughly 10 per cent higher than comparable bus routes, with discounts available for certain groups.
Ford said long-term viability of the service will depend in part on ridership, but described the project as a significant investment in northern Ontario.
“This is a game-changing opportunity to connect communities,” he said.