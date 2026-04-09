Ford promotes rail revival and Northern Ontario investments

Officials said three train sets will be used for the service, with testing currently underway along the full corridor between Timmins, Cochrane and Toronto. A firm launch date has not yet been announced.

The province also pointed to related investments, including the acquisition of more than 200 kilometres of track and upgrades aimed at improving both passenger and freight rail reliability.

Local representatives said the restored service is intended to improve access to transportation for northern residents, including travel for medical appointments, education and employment.

During the press conference, Ford also addressed broader economic concerns, including the impact of U.S. tariffs, and outlined provincial measures such as tax reductions, infrastructure spending and efforts to attract investment.

He said Ontario is working to build a “resilient and self-reliant economy,” citing recent investments and partnerships, including discussions with U.S. stakeholders.

Ford also defended the government’s approach to environmental policy when asked about proposed changes to species protection rules. He said the province would continue to protect the environment while proceeding with infrastructure projects.

“We’re going to respect the environment at all costs, but we aren’t going to stop major projects,” he said.

On transit planning, officials responded to concerns about scheduling, particularly in northern communities. Ontario Northland CEO Chad Evans said schedules were developed based on public consultations, which indicated a preference for arrival times that allow same-day access to services in southern Ontario.

Questions were also raised about ticket pricing. Officials said fares are expected to be set at roughly 10 per cent higher than comparable bus routes, with discounts available for certain groups.

Ford said long-term viability of the service will depend in part on ridership, but described the project as a significant investment in northern Ontario.

“This is a game-changing opportunity to connect communities,” he said.