TORONTO — Premier Doug Ford declined to confirm that Ontario will put more taxpayer money on the table to stop Stellantis from selling its idled Brampton assembly plant, even as his own minister said a joint federal-provincial fund could help keep the facility “warm.”Speaking to Global News on Monday, Ford said he wants the company to hire back the more than 2,200 workers who have been on layoff since the plant closed in late 2023. “We want to make sure that Stellantis hires back the people that they let go. Simple as that,” he said. He added that the province would be open to discussions if Stellantis committed to employing 3,000 to 4,000 people, but then stated: “I’m not confirming we’re going to offer them money.”Ford said the federal government has been “handling this file” and that Ontario has given Stellantis “absolutely nothing” for the Brampton plant. He noted that while the province offered $132 million in 2022 for retooling, no Ontario funds were advanced for Brampton..Ford government tables bill that tightens children's aid finances folds in student loan crackdown.The comments came days after Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade Minister Vic Fedeli told reporters that a $2.5-billion federal-provincial auto fund could form “part of the solution, not all of it” for keeping the plant open. The fund was announced in October as part of an $8.7-billion package for steel, critical minerals and autos; roughly $1 billion of the auto portion comes from Ontario taxpayers and is intended for capital projects on connected and electrified vehicles.Fedeli said Unifor had put forward scenarios to halt the sale and keep the plant “warm” until a new product could be assigned. He said the aim of an upcoming meeting with Stellantis global CEO Antonio Filosa is to “buy some time.” “When you sell an auto plant, it’s gone, it’s not going to come back,” Fedeli said, pointing to the earlier experience at the GM plant in Oshawa. He confirmed Ontario has advanced zero dollars to the Brampton facility to date..WATCH: Joly declares Stellantis in default over Brampton plant sale.Stellantis idled the Brampton plant in late 2023 to retool it for the next-generation Jeep Compass. The company later paused the work and moved production to Illinois amid US tariffs. On November 9 it signed an agreement to sell the plant and equipment to Brampton-based defence contractor Roshel; the deal is expected to close by the end of 2026, subject to regulatory conditions.Federal Industry Minister Mélanie Joly has declared Stellantis in default of a 2022 funding agreement under which Ottawa committed up to $529 million for retooling at Brampton and Windsor. She gave the company 30 days to correct the breaches or face clawback of the funds. Stellantis has offered to repay $24 million; Joly has said the company owes “hundreds of millions.” On November 13, Joly and Fedeli said the governments had put an “aggressive package” on the table to try to prevent the sale, though no dollar figure has been released.