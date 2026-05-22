Ford says Alberta independence 'would be a disaster'

TORONTO — Premier Doug Ford says he would never support a referendum on Alberta independence, following comments by Alberta Premier Danielle Smith about allowing a citizen-led vote on the issue this fall.Ford made the remarks Friday during a press conference in Sault Ste. Marie announcing investments in Ontario’s steel sector and energy supply chain. When asked about Smith moving ahead with a referendum question on Alberta independence, Ford said he opposed the idea.“I’d never do it,” Ford said. “It would be a disaster for Alberta to split away from our country. We have the greatest nation from coast to coast to coast. I’m proud to be Canadian.”Ford said he believes Smith is attempting to “protect” a portion of her political base, but added he does not believe an Alberta independence referendum would succeed. He also said he would “never ever put that poll to Ontarians.”.Federal Industry Minister Mélanie Joly echoed calls for national unity during the same event, saying the federal government believes “a strong Canada also begins with a strong Alberta.”Joly said Canadians across the country are focused on jobs and economic stability amid ongoing trade tensions with the United States. She said governments are working together to strengthen the economy through investments in major industrial and energy projects.“We are united, we need to have a united front,” Joly said. “We think it’s our job at the federal level to work together.”The comments came during an announcement involving steel manufacturer Tenaris, which plans to invest $306 million to modernize and expand operations in Sault Ste. Marie. The project is expected to create 200 jobs and increase production capacity by 80%.The Ontario government said it will contribute up to $72 million through the Invest Ontario Fund, while the federal government announced $76 million in support through its Strategic Response Fund.