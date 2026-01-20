Ford says Carney lacks backbone on China as tariffs dropped on electric cars

Ontario Premier Doug Ford accused the Prime Minister of folding to Beijing after Ottawa scrapped steep tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles, saying the move threatens Canada’s auto sector and national security while leaving Ontario workers exposed.Speaking to reporters, Ford said the federal government’s decision showed a lack of resolve in the face of what he described as an ongoing threat from China. “Maybe I’m the only one with a backbone to tell the truth,” Ford said. “China is always a threat, especially when it comes to national security. I’m just telling you the facts.”Blacklock's Reporter said the Prime Minister last Friday repealed 100% tariffs on $35,000 Chinese-made electric vehicles, granting access through sales quotas equal to roughly half of Canada’s battery electric vehicle market. The tariffs were imposed in 2024 after the Department of Finance warned of a state-directed strategy by Beijing aimed at overwhelming and crippling Canada’s domestic auto industry.Ford said the decision would directly hurt Ontario autoworkers and unions. .“They are undercutting our hardworking auto workers and Unifor members,” he said, alleging Chinese plants pay workers a fraction of Canadian wages under unfair labour practices.China responded by offering a temporary nine-month reprieve on punitive tariffs targeting Prairie agricultural exports and Atlantic seafood. Ford said he held no grudges against other premiers who secured better trade terms with Beijing. “God bless them. That’s great,” he said.“But don’t use Ontario and the autoworkers here as a pawn,” Ford added, warning that more than 500,000 people employed across the auto sector could be hurt over time by an influx of Chinese vehicles.The premier dismissed claims that Chinese automakers would establish assembly plants in Canada. He argued the economics make it impossible and said any vehicles built here would largely be destined for the U.S. market. .“I don’t believe President Trump will accept any vehicle from China being manufactured here,” Ford said. “To say we’re going to bring assembly here from China is just not accurate whatsoever.”Ford also raised alarms about cybersecurity and intelligence risks tied to deeper economic ties with Beijing. He pointed to the federal government’s own precautions when dealing with China. “When the Prime Minister and his team are over there, they use burner phones,” Ford said. “You’re making a deal with a country where you need burner phones? Anyone who doesn’t believe they’re listening is very, very naïve.”The comments mark a sharp contrast from Ford’s earlier praise of the Prime Minister, whom he previously described as a capable and business-minded leader. Ford hosted him at his Muskoka cottage last summer and publicly applauded his leadership as recently as December.While stopping short of a personal attack, Ford said the tariff reversal was a disappointment. “We had such a great relationship,” he said. “It’s all about communication and cooperation and partnership. At least now I know where I stand.”