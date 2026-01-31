Ford says he will run again as premier, predicts fourth straight PC majority

TORONTO —Ontario Premier Doug Ford confirmed Saturday that he intends to run again as leader of the Progressive Conservative Party and seek a fourth consecutive term as premier, telling party members he believes the PCs are headed for another majority government.

Ford made the comments during a speech at the Ontario Progressive Conservative convention, the party’s first since winning a third straight majority at Queen’s Park. The convention brought together party officials, caucus members and volunteers from across the province.

Addressing supporters, Ford thanked grassroots volunteers and party organizers, crediting them with the PCs’ electoral success since first forming government in 2018. He said their continued involvement would be critical as the party looks toward the next election.

Ford used his speech to contrast his government’s record with that of the previous Liberal government, which he said left Ontario with higher taxes, rising electricity costs and significant job losses. He argued the Progressive Conservatives have focused on economic recovery, job creation and rebuilding infrastructure.

The premier pointed to billions of dollars in new investment and strong job growth during his time in office, as well as tax and cost-saving measures for individuals and businesses. He also highlighted highway and transit expansion projects as examples of what he described as long-term planning to support economic growth across the province.

Ford said the Progressive Conservative coalition reflects Ontario’s geographic and cultural diversity, with support from urban, rural and northern communities and from people of varied backgrounds.

While no election date was announced, Ford’s remarks made clear he plans to lead the party into the next campaign as premier. Ontario’s next fixed election date is scheduled for 2026 unless an earlier election is called.