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Ford says population growth straining Ontario prisons

Doug Ford speaking in Brockville
Doug Ford speaking in BrockvilleScreenshot:CPAC
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Doug Ford
Doug Ford Brockville announcement
Ontario prison infrastructure
Ontario jail capacity
Brockville Correctional Centre
St. Lawrence Valley Correctional and Treatment Centre
Ontario correctional facilities expansion
Ontario population growth

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